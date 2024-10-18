Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.4 percent in August from July

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in August 2024 totaled 168,620 units, reflecting a decrease of 0.4 percent month-on-month and an increase of 5.6 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in August totaled $9.39 million, compared to $9.52 million in July and $8.93 million in August 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 111,981 units in August at a value of $6.53 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 56,639 units at a value of $2.87 million.