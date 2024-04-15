Canadian new vehicle sales up 17.8 percent in February

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:29:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in February 2024 totaled 137,686 units, reflecting an increase of 17.8 percent month-on-month and an increase of 25.4 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in February totaled $7.49 billion, compared to $6.42 billion in January and $6.17 billion in February 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 92,916 units in February at a value of $5.35 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 44,770 units at a value of $2.14 billion.