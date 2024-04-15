﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales up 17.8 percent in February

Monday, 15 April 2024
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in February 2024 totaled 137,686 units, reflecting an increase of 17.8 percent month-on-month and an increase of 25.4 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in February totaled $7.49 billion, compared to $6.42 billion in January and $6.17 billion in February 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 92,916 units in February at a value of $5.35 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 44,770 units at a value of $2.14 billion.


