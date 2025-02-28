 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canadian...

Canadian new vehicle sales down 16.1 percent in December

Friday, 28 February 2025 17:16:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2024 totaled 135,511 units, reflecting decrease of 16.1 percent month-on-month and an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $8.08 million, compared to $9.39 million in November and $7.45 million in December 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 95,847 units in December at a value of $5.91 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 39,664 units at a value of $2.18 million.


Tags: Canada North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Canadian new vehicle sales decrease 2.4 percent in November

25 Jan | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales decrease 0.01 percent in October

23 Dec | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 1.5 percent in September

20 Nov | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.4 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 17.8 percent in February

15 Apr | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.3 percent in January

14 Mar | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 10.8 percent in December

14 Feb | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 4.9 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 2.9 percent in September

14 Nov | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 12.6 percent in August

17 Oct | Steel News