Canadian new vehicle sales down 16.1 percent in December

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2024 totaled 135,511 units, reflecting decrease of 16.1 percent month-on-month and an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $8.08 million, compared to $9.39 million in November and $7.45 million in December 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 95,847 units in December at a value of $5.91 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 39,664 units at a value of $2.18 million.