Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.3 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 21:58:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2024 totaled 116,874 units, reflecting a decrease of 9.3 percent month-on-month but an increase of 13.1 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $6.42 billion, compared to $7.46 billion in December and $5.85 billion in January 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 80,296 units in January at a value of $4.62 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,578 units at a value of $1.79 billion.