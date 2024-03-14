﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.3 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 21:58:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2024 totaled 116,874 units, reflecting a decrease of 9.3 percent month-on-month but an increase of 13.1 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $6.42 billion, compared to $7.46 billion in December and $5.85 billion in January 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 80,296 units in January at a value of $4.62 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,578 units at a value of $1.79 billion.


Tags: Canada North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Canadian new vehicle sales down 10.8 percent in December

14 Feb | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 4.9 percent in November

15 Jan | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 2.9 percent in September

14 Nov | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 12.6 percent in August

17 Oct | Steel News

Canadian auto parts company Martinrea to invest $85 million in Mexican facility

02 Oct | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 12.6 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.1 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 11.3 percent in May

17 Jul | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales down 1.4 percent in April

14 Jun | Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 37.5 percent in March

17 May | Steel News