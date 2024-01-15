Canadian new vehicle sales down 4.9 percent in November

Monday, 15 January 2024 22:26:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in November 2023 totaled 143,723 units, reflecting a decrease of 4.9 percent month-on-month but an increase of 14.7 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in November totaled $8.03 billion, compared to $8.37 billion in October and $6.66 billion in November 2022.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 102,674 units in November at a value of $5.94 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 41,049 units at a value of $2.09 billion.