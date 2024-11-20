 |  Login 
Canadian new vehicle sales up 1.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 19:20:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in September 2024 totaled 168,488 units, reflecting an increase of 1.5 percent month-on-month and an increase of 2.6 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in September totaled $9.67 million, compared to $9.24 million in August and $9.15 million in September 2023.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 109,538 units in September at a value of $6.52 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 58,950 units at a value of $3.14 million.


