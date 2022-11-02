﻿
Canada initiates re-investigation on corrosion-resistant steel sheet from four countries

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:35:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated a re-investigation to update the normal values and export prices of certain corrosion-resistant steel sheet imported from China, Taiwan, India and South Korea.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information to determine certain normal values ​​or do not allow verification of the information submitted by December 7, 2022, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 53.3 percent for China, 33.2 percent for Taiwan, and 40 percent for India and South Korea.


Tags: Flats Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

