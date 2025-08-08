 |  Login 
Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on hot rolled plate from Ukraine

Friday, 08 August 2025 14:27:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate from Ukraine.

The Tribunal will make a determination no later than January 2, 2026, and will issue a statement of reasons by June 11, 2026, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping or subsidizing of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duties on the aforementioned product from Ukraine are at 21.3 percent.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.21, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.31, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.41, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.51, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.81, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84 and 7208.52.00.85.


