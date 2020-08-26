﻿
Canada removes AD duty on certain steel imports from S. Korea, Turkey

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 16:03:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duties on imports of certain OCTG from South Korea by Hyundai Steel Company and from Turkey by Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and also on hot rolled steel plate from South Korea by Hyundai Steel Company. Accordingly, the CBSA has removed the antidumping duties on the given products, due to negligible dumping margins.

The CBSA found that imports of OCTG from South Korea were not dumped, imports of OCTG from Turkey were dumped by a weighted average margin of 0.001 percent, and imports of hot rolled steel plate from South Korea were dumped by a weighted average margin of 1.9 percent.


