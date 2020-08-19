﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada extends deadline for preliminary AD results on heavy plate from five countries

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 11:13:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has extended the preliminary phase of the investigation into the alleged injurious dumping of certain hot rolled carbon steel heavy plates and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plates from Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia and Turkey.

The preliminary decision was initially expected to be announced by August 25, 2020. However, the agency said that the current deadline for the preliminary results is October 9, 2020.

The investigation was initiated on May 27, after a complaint filed by a domestic steelmaker Algoma Steel Inc.


Tags: Canada  quotas & duties  North America  plate  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Aug

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on certain flat rolled steel imports from three countries
06  Aug

US plates in coil imports down 7.1 percent in June
06  Aug

EU extends AD duty on corrosion resistant steel from China
04  Aug

Thailand imposes preliminary AD duty on HDG from China
23  Jul

US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish standard pipe