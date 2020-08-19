Canada extends deadline for preliminary AD results on heavy plate from five countries

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 11:13:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has extended the preliminary phase of the investigation into the alleged injurious dumping of certain hot rolled carbon steel heavy plates and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plates from Taiwan, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia and Turkey.

The preliminary decision was initially expected to be announced by August 25, 2020. However, the agency said that the current deadline for the preliminary results is October 9, 2020.

The investigation was initiated on May 27, after a complaint filed by a domestic steelmaker Algoma Steel Inc.