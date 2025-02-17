 |  Login 
Canada initiates review on heavy plate from Taiwan and Germany

Monday, 17 February 2025 13:48:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated a review to determine the normal values and export prices of certain hot rolled carbon steel heavy plate and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plate imported from Taiwan and Germany.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information by March 24, 2025, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 80.6 percent for Taiwan and 68.6 percent for Germany. The products currently fall under the codes 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.51.00.62, 7208.51.00.63, 7208.51.00.64, 7208.51.00.65, 7208.51.00.72, 7208.51.00.73, 7208.51.00.74, 7208.51.00.75, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84, and 7208.52.00.85.


Tags: Plate Flats Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

