﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada ends AD inquiry on heavy plate from Turkey, finds injury for others

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:35:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the preliminary determination of its injury inquiry into imports of hot rolled carbon steel heavy plates and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plates from Taiwan, Germany and Turkey.

The CITT terminated its injury inquiry regarding the dumping of heavy plate imports from Turkey, as it found that the volume of imported products from Turkey is negligible.

The tribunal found that the dumping of imports of the given products from Taiwan and Germany has caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) terminated its dumping investigation against the given products imported from Turkey. The agency made a final determination of antidumping investigation on the given products imported from Taiwan and Germany.


Tags: flats  quotas & duties  North America  Canada  plate  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Feb

AISI supports Congressional Steel Caucus to maintain steel import measures
05  Feb

Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from seven countries
28  Jan

Canada finds injury in rebar imports from Oman and Russia
25  Jan

Malaysia revises AD duty on CRC from Vietnam
22  Jan

Japanese crude steel output up 3.6% in December from November