Canada ends AD inquiry on heavy plate from Turkey, finds injury for others

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:35:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the preliminary determination of its injury inquiry into imports of hot rolled carbon steel heavy plates and high-strength low-alloy steel heavy plates from Taiwan, Germany and Turkey.

The CITT terminated its injury inquiry regarding the dumping of heavy plate imports from Turkey, as it found that the volume of imported products from Turkey is negligible.

The tribunal found that the dumping of imports of the given products from Taiwan and Germany has caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) terminated its dumping investigation against the given products imported from Turkey. The agency made a final determination of antidumping investigation on the given products imported from Taiwan and Germany.