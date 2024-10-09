 |  Login 
Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on HR carbon plate from three countries

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 12:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Romania.

The CBSA will make a determination no later than March 6, 2025, and will issue a statement of reasons by March 21, 2025, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate from the countries in question is equal to 74.6 percent of the export price.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.21, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.31, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.41, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.51, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.51.00.61, 7208.51.00.62, 7208.51.00.63, 7208.51.00.64, 7208.51.00.65, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.81, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84, and 7208.52.00.85.


