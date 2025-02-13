Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on HR carbon plate from six countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate from Brazil, Denmark, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.

The CBSA will make a determination no later than July 10, 2025, and will issue a statement of reasons by July 25, 2025, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duties on hot rolled carbon steel plate from the countries in question are in the range of 28.9-59.7 percent for Brazil, 1.9-59.7 percent for South Korea, and at 59.7 percent for Denmark, Indonesia, Italy and Japan.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.21, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.31, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.41, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.51, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.81, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84, and 7208.52.00.85.