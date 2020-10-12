Canada issues preliminary AD margins on heavy plate from three countries

Monday, 12 October 2020 10:57:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain hot rolled carbon steel heavy plate and high‑strength low‑alloy steel heavy plate imports from Taiwan, Germany and Turkey.

The CBSA terminated the antidumping investigation in respect of the given products from South Korea and Malaysia.

The investigation was initiated on May 27, after a complaint filed by a domestic steelmaker Algoma Steel Inc.

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51.00.10, 7208.51.00.93, 7208.51.00.94, 7208.51.00.95, 7208.52.00.10, 7208.52.00.93 and 7208.52.00.96.