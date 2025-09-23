 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada terminates AD duty on hot rolled plate from Ukraine

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 13:41:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has terminated the expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate from Ukraine.

The review was initiated on August 5, 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Accordingly, the CITT rescinded its order concerning the aforementioned goods. The Canada Border Services Agency will therefore not continue to impose antidumping duties on this product.

The antidumping duty on the aforementioned product from Ukraine was at 21.3 percent.

The products currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.21, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.31, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.41, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.51, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.81, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84 and 7208.52.00.85.


Tags: Plate Flats Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up slightly amid rise in futures

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

US issues final results of AD review on CTL plate from Italy

17 Sep | Steel News

US amends final dumping margin on CTL plate from Italy’s Officine Tecnosider

17 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

12 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on CTL plate from S. Korea and Belgium

12 Sep | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in August 2025

10 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  6 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 - 12,000 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer