Canada terminates AD duty on hot rolled plate from Ukraine

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has terminated the expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate from Ukraine.

The review was initiated on August 5, 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Accordingly, the CITT rescinded its order concerning the aforementioned goods. The Canada Border Services Agency will therefore not continue to impose antidumping duties on this product.

The antidumping duty on the aforementioned product from Ukraine was at 21.3 percent.

The products currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7208.51.00.11, 7208.51.00.12, 7208.51.00.19, 7208.51.00.21, 7208.51.00.22, 7208.51.00.23, 7208.51.00.24, 7208.51.00.25, 7208.51.00.31, 7208.51.00.32, 7208.51.00.33, 7208.51.00.34, 7208.51.00.35, 7208.51.00.41, 7208.51.00.42, 7208.51.00.43, 7208.51.00.44, 7208.51.00.45, 7208.51.00.51, 7208.51.00.52, 7208.51.00.53, 7208.51.00.54, 7208.51.00.55, 7208.52.00.11, 7208.52.00.12, 7208.52.00.19, 7208.52.00.81, 7208.52.00.82, 7208.52.00.83, 7208.52.00.84 and 7208.52.00.85.