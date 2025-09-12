CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 36.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In the first eight months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 9.625 million units and 9.62 million units, up 37.3 percent and 36.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 45.5 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first eight months.

In August, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.391 million units and 1.395 million units, up 27.4 percent and 26.8 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 48.8 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In particular, in the January-August period this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 1.532 million units, up 87.3 percent year on year, while in August alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 224,000 units, up 1.0-fold year on year, down 0.6 percent month on month.