 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CAAM:...

CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 36.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Friday, 12 September 2025 09:56:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first eight months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 9.625 million units and 9.62 million units, up 37.3 percent and 36.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 45.5 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first eight months.

In August, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.391 million units and 1.395 million units, up 27.4 percent and 26.8 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 48.8 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In particular, in the January-August period this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 1.532 million units, up 87.3 percent year on year, while in August alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 224,000 units, up 1.0-fold year on year, down 0.6 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 5.2 percent in January-August 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.6 percent in January-August 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 13.8 percent in January-August 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 3.9 percent in January-July

12 Aug | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12 percent in January-July

12 Aug | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17.8 percent in January-July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7% in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 10.6 percent in January-July 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: China’s new energy passenger vehicle retail sales to total 1.01 million units in July

25 Jul | Steel News

Huge dam project in Tibet to create demand for 2.0-2.5 million mt of steel

21 Jul | Steel News