CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.6 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 21.051 million units and 21.128 million units, increasing by 12.7 percent and 12.6 percent year on year, both exceeding 20 million units for the first time, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.815 million units and 2.857 million units, increasing by 13 percent and 16.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.7 percent and 10.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first eight months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 4.292 million units, up 12.7 percent year on year, while in August alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 611,000 units, up 19.6 percent year on year and up 6.2 percent month on month.