CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 18.235 million units and 18.269 million units, increasing by 12.7 percent and 12.0 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In July this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.591 million units and 2.593 million units, increasing by 13.3 percent and 14.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 7.3 percent and 10.7 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first seven months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 3.68 million units, up 12.8 percent year on year, while in July alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 575,000 units, up 22.6 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 8.232 million units and 8.22 million units, up 39.2 percent and 38.5 percent year on year, respectively.

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 45 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first seven months.

In July, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.243 million units and 1.262 million units, up 26.3 percent and 27.4 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 48.7 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In the first seven months China’s NEV exports amounted to 1.308 million units, up 84.6 percent year on year, while in July alone China’s NEV exports totaled 225,000 units, up 1.2-fold year on year.