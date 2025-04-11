CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.2 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 7.561 million units and 7.47 million units, increasing by 14.5 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In March this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.006 million units and 2.915 million units, increasing by 11.9 percent and 8.2 percent year on year, while up 42.9 percent and 37.0 percent month on month, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

In the first three months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.42 million units, up 7.3 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s vehicle exports totaled 507,000 units, up 14.9 percent month on month, while up 1.0 percent year on year.

In the first three months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 3.182 million units and 3.075 million units, up 50.4 percent and 47.1 percent, year on year, respectively.

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 41.2 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given period.

In March, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China totaled 1.277 million units and 1.237 million units, up 47.9 percent and 40.1 percent year on year, respectively, while sales of NEVs accounted for 42.4 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In the first three months, China’s NEV exports amounted to 441,000 units, up 43.9 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s NEV exports totaled 158,000 units, up 26.8 percent year on year, while rising by 20.1 percent month on month.