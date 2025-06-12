CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.9 percent in Jan-May

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 12.826 million units and 12.748 million units, increasing by 12.7 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In May this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.649 million units and 2.686 million units, increasing by 11.6 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.1 percent and 3.7 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first five months China’s vehicle exports amounted to 2.49 million units, up 7.9 percent year on year, while in May alone China’s vehicle exports totaled 551,000 units, up 14.5 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 5.699 million units and 5.608 million units, up 45.2 percent and 44 percent year on year, respectively.

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 44.0 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first five months.

In May, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China totaled 1.27 million units and 1.307 million units, up 35 percent and 36.9 percent year on year, and rising by 1.5 percent and 6.7 percent month on month, respectively, while sales of NEVs accounted for 48.7 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In the first five months China’s NEV exports amounted to 855,000 units, up 64.6 percent year on year, while in May alone China’s NEV exports totaled 212,000 units, up 120.0 percent year on year.