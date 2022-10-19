Brazilian longs mill Sinobras to increase production capacity

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 22:04:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel plant Sinobras, located in Marabá in the northern state of Pará, will increase its rolling capacity from the current 380,000 mt to 800,000 mt per year, with conclusion expected for the end of 2023.

The plant, controlled by group Aço Cearense, produces rebar and other products destined to the civil construction sector. The expansion will be based on a new rolling line with a 500,000 mt of yearly capacity, with investments estimated at $600 million, of which $200 million were already spent by the group.

In its final configuration, the rolling line will be fed with billets to be produced in a plant based on the Tecnored technology, currently developed in an association with the miner Vale, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

The Aço Cearense group has just concluded a period of judicial recovery, according to director Aline Ferreira, as quoted by the newspaper Valor Economico.