Brazilian crude steel production increases in August

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:25:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian crude steel production in August rose 6.5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.7 million mt, according to steel association, IABr.

IABr said this week domestic steel sales in August reached 1.7 million mt, 2 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in August was 1.8 million mt, 1.7 percent down, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in August totaled 129,000 mt, 48.4 percent down, year-over-year, at a value of $150 million, 35 percent down, also on a year-over-year analysis.

IABr said Brazilian steel exports in August reached 841,000 mt, 8.3 percent down, year-over-year, at a value of $380 million, 29.2 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Brazilian crude steel production dropped 11.6 percent, year-over-year, to 19.8 million mt.

Domestic steel sales in the January-August period totaled 11.7 million mt, 6.3 percent down, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in the eight-month period was 13 million mt, 7.3 percent down, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in January-August fell 22.9 percent, year-over-year, to 1.3 million mt in terms of volume. By value, Brazilian steel imports in the same period decreased 18.5 percent, year-over-year, to $1.4 billion.

IABr said Brazilian steel exports in the January-August period reached 7.9 million mt in volume, and $3.8 billion in value, 8.6 percent down, year-over-year, and 25.3 percent down, year-over-year, respectively.


