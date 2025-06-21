Brazilian crude steel production increased in May

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.706 million mt in May 2025, 5.0 percent more than in May 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 5.8 percent to 2.006 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 7.0 percent to 1.180 million mt and the production of long products increased by 4.0 percent to 826,000 mt.



Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 3.8 percent to 1.800 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 12.2 percent to 2.400 million mt, while exports increased by 40.1 percent to 1.0 million mt and imports increased by 24.8 percent to 700,000 mt.



When comparing the first four months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production increased by 0.7 percent to 13.662 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 1.5 percent to 9.838 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 7.6 percent to 3.265 million mt.

