Brazilian crude steel production declined in June

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.836 million mt in June 2025, 0.5 percent less than in June 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 5.2 percent to 1.983 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 5.6 percent to 1.148 million mt and the production of long products increased by 4.7 percent to 835,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 2.2 percent to 1.900 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 13.2 percent to 2.500 million mt, while exports increased by 62.8 percent to 1.100 million mt and imports increased by 39.2 percent to 543,000 mt.

When comparing the first six months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production increased by 0.5 percent to 16.498 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 2.1 percent to 11.821 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 8.7 percent to 3.995 million mt.

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 3.1 percent to 10.156 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 9.9 percent to 13.700 million mt, imports increased by 28.8 percent to 3.500 million mt, and exports increased by 11.5 percent to 5.200 million mt.