 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian crude steel production declined in June

Friday, 18 July 2025 19:31:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.836 million mt in June 2025, 0.5 percent less than in June 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 5.2 percent to 1.983 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 5.6 percent to 1.148 million mt and the production of long products increased by 4.7 percent to 835,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 2.2 percent to 1.900 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 13.2 percent to 2.500 million mt, while exports increased by 62.8 percent to 1.100 million mt and imports increased by 39.2 percent to 543,000 mt.

When comparing the first six months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production increased by 0.5 percent to 16.498 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 2.1 percent to 11.821 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 8.7 percent to 3.995 million mt.

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 3.1 percent to 10.156 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 9.9 percent to 13.700 million mt, imports increased by 28.8 percent to 3.500 million mt, and exports increased by 11.5 percent to 5.200 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent week-on-week

24 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News