 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

Monday, 24 March 2025 22:55:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.720 million mt in February 2025, 1.6 percent less than in February 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 0.8 percent to 1.878 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 0.2 percent to 1.070 million mt, and the production of long products increased by 1.6 percent to 808,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 8.1 percent to 1.700 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 10.9 percent to 2.136 million mt, while exports increased by 29.3 percent to 892.000 mt and imports increased by 5.1 percent to 469,000 mt.

When comparing February 2025 to January 2025, crude steel production declined by 3.3 percent, the production of flat products declined by 8.2 percent, and the production of long products declined by 1.5 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

World crude steel output down 3.4 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent week-on-week

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 1.6% in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 51.3 percent in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China up 0.1% in Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.2 percent week-on-week

18 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.5 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News