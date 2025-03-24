Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.720 million mt in February 2025, 1.6 percent less than in February 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 0.8 percent to 1.878 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 0.2 percent to 1.070 million mt, and the production of long products increased by 1.6 percent to 808,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 8.1 percent to 1.700 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 10.9 percent to 2.136 million mt, while exports increased by 29.3 percent to 892.000 mt and imports increased by 5.1 percent to 469,000 mt.

When comparing February 2025 to January 2025, crude steel production declined by 3.3 percent, the production of flat products declined by 8.2 percent, and the production of long products declined by 1.5 percent.