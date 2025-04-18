Brazilian crude steel production up 6.6 percent in March

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.944 million mt in March 2025, 6.6 percent more than in March 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products also increased by 6.6 percent to 2.807 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 6.0 percent to 1.191 million mt and the production of long products increased by 7.2 percent to 896,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 10.7 percent to 1.900 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 15.6 percent to 2.4 million mt, while exports increased by 7.8 percent to 970.000 mt and imports increased by 36.5 percent to 663,000 mt.

When comparing Q1 2025 to Q1 2024, the crude steel production increased by 2.8 percent to 8.5 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 2.1 percent to 6.0 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale increased by 8.2 percent to 2.1 million mt.

Also in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 8.0 percent to 5.3 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 13.3 percent to 6.8 million mt, imports increased by 29.6 percent to 1.7 million mt, and exports increased by 4.7 percent to 2.6 million mt.