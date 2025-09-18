 |  Login 
Brazilian crude steel production declines 4.6 percent in August 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 01:39:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.866 million mt in August 2025, 4.6 percent less than in August 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 5.5 percent to 1.984 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 5.1 percent to 1.124 million mt and the production of long products declining by 6.1 percent to 861,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 6.9 percent to 1.800 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 11.3 percent to 2.200 million mt, while exports increased by 4.0 percent to 861,000 mt and imports declined by 24.0 percent to 491,000 mt.

When comparing the first eight months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 1.5 percent to 22.180 million mt, the production of rolled products was stable at 15.837 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 11.4 percent to 5.383 million mt.

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales of steel products increased by 0.6 percent to 14.200 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 5.3 percent to 18.200 million mt, imports increased by 16.5 percent to 4.600 million mt, and exports increased by 1.9 percent to 7.1 million mt.

During the first eight months of 2025, the participation of imported products in the Brazilian apparent consumption of steel products has reached 22.1 percent, against 18.4 percent during the same period in 2024.


