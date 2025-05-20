 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 22:34:29 (GMT+3)   |   Taichung, Kolkata, Shanghai, San Diego, Brescia, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Istanbul

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.626 million mt in April 2025, 3.1 percent less than in April 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 2.5 percent to 1.995 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 3.7 percent to 1.150 million mt and the production of long products increased by 1.0 percent to 842,000 mt. 
 

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 3.0 percent to 1.687 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 0.9 percent to 2.184 million mt, while exports declined by 10.8 percent to 659.000 mt and imports increased by 21.2 percent to 544,000 mt. 
 

When comparing the first four months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 0.3 percent to 10.956 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 0.5 percent to 7.795 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 9.0 percent to 2.580 million mt. 
 

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 3.2 percent to 6.846 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 8.4 percent to 8.834 million mt, imports increased by 27.5 percent to 2.227 million mt, and exports declined by 4.4 percent to 3.121 million mt. 
 

The scenario outlines a situation in which Brazilian domestic demand is rising, yet imports are steadily supplanting local production. Local producers assert that competing with imports, particularly those from China sold at dumped prices, is unfeasible.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Senegal Paraguay Madagascar Mongolia US Egypt Marshall Isl. New Zealand Bahamas Hong Kong Latvia Albania Ecuador Bangladesh Guatemala Nepal Germany Lithuania Dominica C. African Rep. Serbia & Mont. Maldives Congo Benin Pakistan Trinidad & Tobago Georgia Bahrain Sakhalin Uruguay Ukraine Denmark Tunisia Togo Venezuela Tuvalu Yemen Ethiopia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan A. Samoa Morocco China Cayman Isl. S. Africa Japan Guernsey Turks & Caicos Isds. Russia Palestine Spain Turkey Dominican Rep. Papua New Guinea Vietnam Czech Rep. Greece Mauritius Belize Slovakia Cameroon Solomon Islands Cuba Iran Turkmenistan Wales Jordan Mauritania Fiji Brazil Tanzania Swaziland El Salvador Italy U.S. Virgin Islands Cyprus Thailand Laos Slovenia N. Ireland Chile Belgium Estonia Kenya Libya Luxembourg Samoa Micronesia Guinea Kuwait Grenada Barbados San Marino Taiwan New Caledonia Rep of Congo Malaysia Singapore Israel Angola Poland India Indonesia Gambia Macau Afghanistan Armenia Haiti Nicaragua Antigua & Barbuda Colombia Canada Botswana Sudan Nakhodka Antarctica Liechtenstein Malawi Nigeria Argentina Liberia Lebanon Gabon Malta Tajikistan Zambia Puerto Rico Eritrea Bosnia& Herz. Bermuda Greenland TRNC Qatar Oman Rota Isle of Man Namibia Chad Tonga Korea N. Algeria Finland Tatar Bulgaria Gibraltar Korea Uganda Guyana Mozambique Australia Dem. Rep. Congo Ireland Romania Uzbekistan Sierra Leone Costa Rica Yugoslavia Hungary Philippines Tahiti Austria Ghana Sweden Br.Virgin Isl Belarus Niger Netherlands Macedonia Peru Serbia Brunei Switzerland S. Arabia Honduras UAE Mexico Myanmar Korea S. Rwanda Croatia UK Montenegro Cambodia Burundi Azerbaijan France Moldova Syria Ivory Coast Norway Sri Lanka Bhutan Jamaica Zimbabwe Eq. Guinea Scotland Palau Bolivia Iceland Jersey Iraq Portugal Panama South America Production 

Similar articles

China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.1 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.1 percent week-on-week

20 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr, drops 6.82 million in Apr

19 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in Q1

14 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

13 May | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

12 May | Steel News

China's steel exports above 10 million mt again in April, up 8.2% in Jan-Apr

09 May | Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel sees lower net profit and net sales in FY 2024-25

08 May | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent week-on-week

06 May | Steel News