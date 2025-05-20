Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.626 million mt in April 2025, 3.1 percent less than in April 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 2.5 percent to 1.995 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 3.7 percent to 1.150 million mt and the production of long products increased by 1.0 percent to 842,000 mt.



Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 3.0 percent to 1.687 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 0.9 percent to 2.184 million mt, while exports declined by 10.8 percent to 659.000 mt and imports increased by 21.2 percent to 544,000 mt.



When comparing the first four months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 0.3 percent to 10.956 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 0.5 percent to 7.795 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 9.0 percent to 2.580 million mt.



Still in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 3.2 percent to 6.846 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 8.4 percent to 8.834 million mt, imports increased by 27.5 percent to 2.227 million mt, and exports declined by 4.4 percent to 3.121 million mt.



The scenario outlines a situation in which Brazilian domestic demand is rising, yet imports are steadily supplanting local production. Local producers assert that competing with imports, particularly those from China sold at dumped prices, is unfeasible.