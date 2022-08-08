﻿
Brazil initiates sunset review of ex-China wire imports

Monday, 08 August 2022 12:12:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s Ministry of Economy has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping duty on high-carbon, high-strength, circular-section, cold-hardened steel wire imports from China.

The current duties imposed initially in July 2017 stand at $124.33/mt and $563.77/mt.

The ministry stated that there are indications that expiry of the antidumping duties would very likely lead to the continuation of dumping of Chinese exports of the product subject to the antidumping duty. Furthermore, considering the existence of price undercutting in relation to the product subject to the antidumping measure, and the export performance of the products of the origin subject to the review and their installed production capacity, it was concluded that there is still sufficient evidence as to the probability of resumption of the damage caused by these imports in the event of expiry of the antidumping duty.

The product subject to the review currently falls under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7217.10.19 and 7217.10.90.


