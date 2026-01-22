Bosnian industry urges urgent reaction to Serbia’s steel import quotas

The Foreign Trade Chamber of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VTK/STKBiH) has called for an urgent reaction from relevant institutions following the decision by the Serbian government to introduce temporary import quotas on certain iron and steel products.

Serbia’s government has adopted a temporary import quota system for cement and certain steel products for a six-month period effective from January 1 to June 30, 2026, while any imports exceeding the quota thresholds for the relevant categories will be subject to an additional 50 percent customs duty, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The regulation covers product groups relevant to exporters from Bosnia and Herzegovina, including ribbed concrete reinforcing steel, hot rolled wire rod in coils, and ribbed reinforcing steel in bars.

Concerns over quota calculation

VTK/STKBiH said the quotas do not reflect actual trade flows, as they are based on data from 2020-24, as stated in the regulation itself. The chamber expressed concern that, in determining the quotas, key parameters were not fully taken into account, including cumulative trade volumes, regional distribution models, and the real market share of producers and suppliers from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Impact on CEFTA trade and existing contracts

VTK/STKBiH also highlighted that the adoption of the regulation restricts the previously unhindered duty-free movement of goods within CEFTA (Central European Free Trade Agreement) countries, which include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Serbia, creating uncertainty for long-term contracts held by Bosnian companies with partners in Serbia.

In addition to quota limitations, the chamber pointed to delays at border crossings, which have already occurred in practice. Exporters reported longer waiting times caused by additional quota-monitoring procedures introduced by the Serbian customs authorities at the start of 2026.

According to the chamber, the consequences are already serious, including rising financial costs due to truck delays and penalties, delivery delays to Serbian customers, disruptions in production and construction supply chains, and reputational damage to Bosnian suppliers.