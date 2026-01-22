POSCO Steeleon installs rooftop solar systems at Pohang plants to meet part of energy demand

South Korean galvanized and color-coated steel producer POSCO Steeleon, a subsidiary of POSCO Group, has announced that it has completed the installation of rooftop solar power generation facilities at key production sites, including its plating and color-coating plants in Pohang, according to local media reports.

The company has now commenced full-scale operation of the systems, integrating solar electricity directly into its plant operations.

Renewable energy to cover over six percent of electricity demand

With the new installations, POSCO Steeleon expects approximately six to 6.5 percent of its annual electricity consumption to be supplied by renewable energy.

The solar panels are installed across a total rooftop area of around 20,075 square meters. Electricity generated on site is consumed directly in production processes, supporting the company’s efforts to expand renewable energy use and advance toward its 2050 decarbonization target.

POSCO-developed steel used in solar infrastructure

The company applied PosMAC 3.0, a POSCO-developed steel product, for solar panel support structures and cable trays.

According to the company, the material offers high corrosion resistance, extended service life and lower maintenance requirements, ensuring stable operation in coastal environments while improving the overall economic efficiency of the installations.

POSCO Steeleon began installing rooftop solar facilities at its headquarters in 2022 and has continued to expand carbon-reduction initiatives as part of its transition toward lower-emission operations.