S. Korea’s POSCO opens new R&D center in Australia

South Korea-based steelmaker POSCO Holdings has opened the Australia Core Resources Research Institute in Perth, Western Australia, a new research and development (R&D) center in Australia, according to media reports.

The new research center will help strengthen the company’s technological competitiveness in the production of steel, secondary battery materials and rare earths. The institute plans to implement projects related to cost-effective, low-carbon steel raw material utilization technologies and cost reduction technologies in the lithium and nickel raw material fields. It will also explore investment opportunities in the country’s mining sector.