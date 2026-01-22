 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Murat...

Murat Yalçıntaş: Turkey’s economy has moved onto a more predictable footing

Thursday, 22 January 2026 15:08:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings held in Switzerland, Murat Yalçıntaş, general manager of Turkish holding company OYAK, said that 2025 was a year marked by fiscal discipline, that interest rates began to decline toward the year-end, and that, with these developments, Turkey’s economy has now settled onto a more predictable footing, according to media reports.

Predictability in economy and investment opportunities

In his assessment of the Turkish economy, Mr. Yalçıntaş stated that economic indicators are presenting a clearer picture, noting that the process of fiscal discipline and stability will enable companies to make healthier medium-term investment decisions. He emphasized that this predictable environment is important for investment planning and for companies to take strategic decisions.

Referring to OYAK’s upcoming investment plans, Mr. Yalçıntaş said the group will actively participate in projects aimed at increasing efficiency and competitiveness, and that growth opportunities will also be evaluated in 2026.

IPO plans

Emphasizing OYAK’s capital markets strategies, he stated that in the third quarter of 2026 OYAK may make one or two significant announcements regarding its initial public offering (IPO) plans. This move was described as part of the company’s broader growth and investment strategy.

Highlighting the importance of international partnerships, Yalçıntaş noted that OYAK has established high-level collaborations with countries such as Somalia and Oman, adding that these partnerships aim not only at economic returns but also at capacity development. He stated that investments will focus on energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies.


Tags: Turkey Europe Economics Investments Opinion Oyak Mining Metallurgy Group 

Similar articles

Turkey’s local and import billet trade under pressure amid high scrap prices, low rebar sales

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey fall further amid sluggish demand

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iron ore in China posts correction from last week amid slow demand, rising stocks

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Romanian longs prices remain stable as slow demand limits further gains

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal tests higher EU HRC prices, but market questions sustainability

22 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4, 2026

22 Jan | Flats and Slab

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 4, 2026

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

SE Asian billet importers obtain some discounts, market lacks offers of origins other than China

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local German and Polish scrap prices rise in January amid lower availability

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Pakistan edge up on firmer offers, but buying remains selective

22 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials