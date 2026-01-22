Murat Yalçıntaş: Turkey’s economy has moved onto a more predictable footing

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings held in Switzerland, Murat Yalçıntaş, general manager of Turkish holding company OYAK, said that 2025 was a year marked by fiscal discipline, that interest rates began to decline toward the year-end, and that, with these developments, Turkey’s economy has now settled onto a more predictable footing, according to media reports.

Predictability in economy and investment opportunities

In his assessment of the Turkish economy, Mr. Yalçıntaş stated that economic indicators are presenting a clearer picture, noting that the process of fiscal discipline and stability will enable companies to make healthier medium-term investment decisions. He emphasized that this predictable environment is important for investment planning and for companies to take strategic decisions.

Referring to OYAK’s upcoming investment plans, Mr. Yalçıntaş said the group will actively participate in projects aimed at increasing efficiency and competitiveness, and that growth opportunities will also be evaluated in 2026.

IPO plans

Emphasizing OYAK’s capital markets strategies, he stated that in the third quarter of 2026 OYAK may make one or two significant announcements regarding its initial public offering (IPO) plans. This move was described as part of the company’s broader growth and investment strategy.

Highlighting the importance of international partnerships, Yalçıntaş noted that OYAK has established high-level collaborations with countries such as Somalia and Oman, adding that these partnerships aim not only at economic returns but also at capacity development. He stated that investments will focus on energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies.