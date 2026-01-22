 |  Login 
Austria’s Andritz strengthens downstream steel portfolio with Sanzheng acquisition

Thursday, 22 January 2026 14:48:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it has acquired a 51 percent stake in Baoding Sanzheng Electrical Equipment, a China-based specialist in industrial induction heating systems.

According to the company, the transaction is aimed at further expanding Andritz’s downstream steel processing portfolio and reinforcing its position as a full-scope technology provider to the steel industry.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Andritz’s offering in electrical steel processing. By integrating Sanzheng’s expertise, Andritz now provides a comprehensive portfolio of induction heating technologies, enabling it to deliver complete process solutions across electrical steel processing lines, as well as galvanizing, annealing and forging applications.

Efficiency and decarbonisation benefits highlighted

Andritz stated that the integration of induction heating technologies enhances its ability to offer more efficient and sustainable solutions to steel producers. Induction heating is viewed as a key technology for improving energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of steel mills.

Sanzheng’s technologies are already widely applied not only in the steel sector but also across industries such as automotive manufacturing, machinery, papermaking and building materials.


Tags: Austria European Union Steelmaking M&A 

