Turkish consumer confidence up 0.3 percent in Jan 2026 from Dec

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 83.5 points in December last year, was up by 0.3 percent month on month in January this year to 83.7 points, having previously decreased by 1.8 percent in December 2025.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in January the index for the general current economic situation rose by five percent month on month to 58.1 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 4.3 percent compared to December to 81.5 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods decreased by 20.4 percent to 50.0 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months dropped by 0.7 percent to 101.9 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In January, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 4.1 percent to 23.2 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved down by 1.9 percent to 14.9 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.