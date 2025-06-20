Turkish consumer confidence up 0.3 percent in June from May

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 84.8 points in May this year, was up by 0.3 percent month on month in June this year to 85.1 points, having previously increased by 1.1 percent in May.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in June the index for the general current economic situation grew by 3.7 percent month on month to 56.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 0.3 percent compared to May to 82.4 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods decreased by 2.6 percent to 51.3 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 0.1 percent to 102.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In June, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months increased by 7.3 percent to 27.3 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved down by 3.2 percent to 14.6 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.