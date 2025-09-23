 |  Login 
Turkish consumer confidence down 0.4 percent in September 2025 from August

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 14:24:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 84.3 points in August this year, was down by 0.4 percent month on month in September this year to 83.9 points, having previously increased by 0.9 percent in August.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in September the index for the general current economic situation grew by 0.5 percent month on month to 54.1 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 0.5 percent compared to August to 78.0 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 5.6 percent to 52.5 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months rose by 0.9 percent to 105.7 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In September, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months grew by 1.8 percent to 24.3 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved up by 6.9 percent to 14.4 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


