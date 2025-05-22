Turkish consumer confidence up 1.1 percent in May from Apr

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 83.9 points in April this year, was up by 1.1 percent month on month in May this year to 84.8 points, having previously decreased by 2.3 percent in April.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in May the index for the general current economic situation fell by 1.9 percent month on month to 54.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 0.7 percent compared to April to 82.2 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods advanced by 6.4 percent to 52.6 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 3.3 percent to 102.5 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In May, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 1.7 percent to 25.4 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved up by 7.8 percent to 15.1 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.