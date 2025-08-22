Turkish consumer confidence up 0.9 percent in August 2025 from July

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 83.5 points in July this year, was up by 0.9 percent month on month in August this year to 84.3 points, having previously decreased by 1.8 percent in July.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in August the index for the general current economic situation grew by 1.3 percent month on month to 53.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 0.7 percent compared to July to 78.4 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 0.5 percent to 49.7 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months rose by 2.5 percent to 104.8 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In August, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months dropped by 5.5 percent to 23.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved down by 7.5 percent to 13.4 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.