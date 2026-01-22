 |  Login 
Germany’s Rheinmetall commits to using SSAB’s low-emission steel in defense manufacturing

Thursday, 22 January 2026 13:37:21 (GMT+3)

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with German defense and technology group Rheinmetall for the supply of low-emission steel.

According to SSAB, the agreement represents the first time a defense equipment manufacturer has formally committed to using decarbonized steel in its production processes.

Initial deliveries to start with SSAB Zero™

Under the agreement, cooperation between the two companies will begin with deliveries of SSAB Zero™, with supplied volumes expected to increase gradually over time.

At a later stage, the collaboration is also expected to expand to include SSAB Fossil-free™, further reducing the carbon footprint of steel used in Rheinmetall’s manufacturing operations.

By integrating low-emission steel into its value chain, Rheinmetall aims to position itself at the forefront of emissions reduction efforts within the defense industry.

Overview of SSAB’s low-emission steel products

SSAB Zero™ is produced from recycled steel using fossil-free electricity and biogas, resulting in virtually zero fossil carbon emissions during production.

SSAB Fossil-free™ is manufactured from iron ore using HYBRIT® technology. The HYBRIT® process replaces coking coal with fossil-free hydrogen, enabling steelmaking with significantly reduced carbon emissions.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization SSAB 

