SSAB partners with EAB to expand use of fossil-free steel in industrial applications

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based EAB Group aimed at supplying fossil-free steel, including SSAB Zero™, for use across the latter’s core business areas such as warehouse fittings, doors and steel-building solutions.

In the partnership, EAB has already adopted SSAB Zero™ in the machine chassis of its warehouse solution, the Radioshuttle™, which is internationally deployed for storage optimization and energy-efficient operation. The collaboration underlines both companies’ shared commitment to accelerate the industrial application of climate-friendly steel products.

EAB’s CEO Per-Åke Andersson said that the partnership symbolizes a unified vision to move steel into a sustainable future, a journey they undertake together.

With this partnership, EAB reinforces its sustainability roadmap which includes halving its carbon emissions over the next decade. The integration of fossil-free steel within its product lines aligns EAB’s manufacturing and supply chain practices with its long-term climate objectives.

Moving forward, the collaboration is expected to drive developments not only in warehouse systems and steel-buildings, but across sectors where high-performance, low-emission steel is demanded. By combining SSAB’s advanced material solutions with EAB’s global manufacturing footprint, the partnership is set to demonstrate scalable industrial deployment of fossil-free steel.