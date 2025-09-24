 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SSAB...

SSAB to supply IEA standard green steel for GE Vernova’s wind towers

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:23:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has achieved a world-first milestone by producing steel that meets the International Energy Agency (IEA) near-zero steel threshold. Using hydrogen-reduced iron from HYBRIT® technology, SSAB Zero™ is now verified as a near-zero carbon steel.

The announcement was made at UK-based energy equipment manufacturing and services company GE Vernova’s Annual Wind Supplier Conference held yesterday, September 23, where the companies confirmed that SSAB Zero™ steel will be used in GE Vernova’s onshore wind towers. This achievement by SSAB marks a critical milestone in the reduction of emissions from steel production and demonstrates GE Vernova’s commitment to decarbonizing their value chain.

Production and technology

Location: produced at SSAB’s Montpelier, Iowa facility.

Process: uses recycled scrap, fossil-free electricity, biocoal, and renewable natural gas.

Breakthrough: integration of hydrogen-reduced iron makes it compliant with IEA near-zero standards.

“This technical breakthrough represents our market leadership. SSAB Zero gives our customers confidence that they’re not compromising on quality while advancing their sustainability goals. Our partnership with GE Vernova strengthens our commitment to clean energy and the security of a domestic steel value chain,” Chuck Schmitt, president, SSAB Americas, said.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization SSAB 

Similar articles

Sweden’s SSAB breaks ground for Luleå green steel mill

18 Sep | Steel News

SSAB and EMW join forces to use green steel in auto components

24 Jul | Steel News

SSAB raises €430 million in financing for Luleå green transformation

30 Jun | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB awarded green financing for Luleå mini-mill project

02 May | Steel News

SSAB completes hydrogen storage pilot project using HYBRIT technology

03 Mar | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB granted environmental approval for EAF project at Luleå

20 Dec | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB receives funding from EU to accelerate decarbonization efforts

06 Dec | Steel News

EC greenlights Swedish state aid for SSAB’s decarbonization plan

22 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s AFRY to provide engineering services for SSAB’s mini-mill project

10 Oct | Steel News

SSAB partners with Norway’s Smith Stål for future fossil-free steel deliveries

03 Oct | Steel News