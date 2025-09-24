SSAB to supply IEA standard green steel for GE Vernova’s wind towers

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has achieved a world-first milestone by producing steel that meets the International Energy Agency (IEA) near-zero steel threshold. Using hydrogen-reduced iron from HYBRIT® technology, SSAB Zero™ is now verified as a near-zero carbon steel.

The announcement was made at UK-based energy equipment manufacturing and services company GE Vernova’s Annual Wind Supplier Conference held yesterday, September 23, where the companies confirmed that SSAB Zero™ steel will be used in GE Vernova’s onshore wind towers. This achievement by SSAB marks a critical milestone in the reduction of emissions from steel production and demonstrates GE Vernova’s commitment to decarbonizing their value chain.

Production and technology

Location: produced at SSAB’s Montpelier, Iowa facility.

Process: uses recycled scrap, fossil-free electricity, biocoal, and renewable natural gas.

Breakthrough: integration of hydrogen-reduced iron makes it compliant with IEA near-zero standards.

“This technical breakthrough represents our market leadership. SSAB Zero gives our customers confidence that they’re not compromising on quality while advancing their sustainability goals. Our partnership with GE Vernova strengthens our commitment to clean energy and the security of a domestic steel value chain,” Chuck Schmitt, president, SSAB Americas, said.