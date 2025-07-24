 |  Login 
SSAB and EMW join forces to use green steel in auto components

Thursday, 24 July 2025 15:06:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has signed a long-term partnership agreement with German steel service center EMW for the future supply of fossil-free steel. EMW specializes in high-quality automotive grades, high-strength steels, enameled steel grades, and highly efficient transport logistics. It is one of Europe’s largest steel service centers and supplies coils, slit strips, blanks, and round blanks to the steel processing and automotive industries.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on activities including sales, production, testing, and the end-user experience. This collaboration will enable EMW to reduce its products’ carbon footprint and pave the way for innovative, sustainable solutions in the automotive industry.

SSAB produces its fossil-free steel using iron ore and HYBRIT® technology, which was developed by SSAB in collaboration with the Swedish mining company LKAB and the energy company Vattenfall.


