Swedish court upholds permit for SSAB’s new Luleå steel plant

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 15:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Land and Environment Court of Appeal in Sweden has issued a ruling confirming Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB’s permit to build and operate a new steel mill in Luleå, Sweden - a key step for the company’s transition from blast furnace to electric arc furnace production.

SSAB originally received approval in December 2024, but the decision was appealed by environmental groups. The Court of Appeal’s confirmation ends legal uncertainty and allows the project to proceed without further delay.

New plant to bring cost competitiveness and carbon reduction

According to SSAB, the new facility is designed to:

  • Replace outdated blast furnace production with modern EAF technology, improving cost efficiency and flexibility.
  • Offer a more attractive product mix with premium steels, supporting demand fluctuations more adaptively.
  • Cut carbon emissions from Luleå’s steel production by up to 90 percent, contributing significantly to climate and environmental goals.

Implementation timeline and next steps

Work on the new plant already began in mid-2025 and the official groundbreaking ceremony was held on September 17, 2025, with Swedish energy and industry officials present.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling clears remaining legal obstacles, allowing full-scale construction, equipment installation and commissioning to proceed. SSAB has committed to meet permit conditions and environmental monitoring requirements once the plant becomes operational.


