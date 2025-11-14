 |  Login 
SSAB issues first green bonds to fuel its sustainable steel transition

Friday, 14 November 2025 13:40:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB has announced that it has successfully issued its first green bonds, raising SEK 2.8 billion under its €2 billion Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program dated June 25, 2025. The offering comprised two five-year senior unsecured bonds maturing in November 2030. Under SSAB’s Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework, the net proceeds from the green bond issuance will be allocated to projects falling under eco-efficient products, production technologies and processes, and renewable energy.

Investor interest was strong, and the issue was reportedly well oversubscribed, signaling market confidence in SSAB’s sustainability strategy and credit profile.

The move aligns with SSAB’s broader ambition to lead the steel industry’s transformation toward fossil-free production and to significantly reduce its carbon emissions. The company said this bond issuance highlights the strong link between its financing strategy and sustainability goals. As the company progresses toward its long-term objective of high-value, low-carbon steel products, this green financing step marks a strategic milestone in SSAB’s transformation roadmap, it stated.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization SSAB 

