Bosch to invest in semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in Reutlingen

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 14:15:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Bosch Group has announced that it will invest over €250 million in new semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in Reutlingen to combat the ongoing global chip shortage and strengthen the company’s competitive position.

This additional capacity will produce semiconductors based on technology already in place at the Reutlingen plant. Bosch is also extending an existing power supply facility and will construct an additional building for media supply systems serving both the new and existing production areas. The new production area is scheduled to go into operation in 2025.

The extension will ensure the company meets the continuously growing demand for chips used in mobility.

In October last year, the company announced it would spend more than €400 million in 2022 on expanding its semiconductor operations in Dresden and Reutlingen, Germany, and in Penang, Malaysia.