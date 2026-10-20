BIR urges EU to review recycled metal export restrictions and extend consultation

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has submitted its response to the European Commission's proposed restrictions on recycled metal exports to non-OECD countries, calling for a reassessment of the measures and a four-week extension of the consultation period, according to its October 19 statement.

Draft list would limit access to overseas markets

As SteelOrbis previously reported, only five of the 24 countries and territories that applied to receive ferrous and/or non-ferrous metal waste are proposed for authorization under the draft list, which concerns shipments from May 21, 2027. These destinations are Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine, with approvals limited to specified waste streams.

BIR seeks consultation deadline no earlier than November 13

BIR requested that the consultation run for at least eight weeks, with a deadline no earlier than November 13, 2026, allowing affected governments, regulators and facilities to coordinate responses and submit further evidence. The organization also called for scrutiny of the evidence and legal reasoning supporting the proposed exclusions.

The original consultation ran from September 18 to October 16, while adoption of the first authorized-country list is scheduled by November 21, 2026.

Export restrictions could weaken recycling economics

While supporting environmentally sound waste management, BIR warned that restricting established export outlets could disrupt supply chains and importing countries' access to recycled metals. European industry already consumes most of the region's recycled metal output, but overseas markets remain necessary for grades and volumes that domestic demand or suitable processing capacity cannot absorb.

BIR argued that export restrictions would not themselves expand European demand or recycling capacity and could weaken the commercial conditions supporting collection, processing and future recycled material supplies.