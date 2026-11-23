The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has acknowledged progress in the revised commitments proposed by Anglo American and MMG regarding the planned acquisition of Anglo American's nickel operations in Brazil. However, the association has called for stronger safeguards to ensure European stainless steel producers maintain long-term access to low-carbon ferronickel under fair and non-discriminatory market conditions.

According to the statement, the Barro Alto and Codemin mines in Goiás, Brazil, are important sources of low-carbon ferronickel for European stainless steelmakers. The association noted that the material, produced using Brazil's hydroelectric power, has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry and is difficult to replace with alternatives meeting the same technical specifications and EU environmental requirements.

EUROFER raises concerns over potential diversion of nickel supplies

EUROFER expressed concerns that the proposed acquisition by MMG, which is held by China Minmetals Corporation and ultimately controlled by China's state-owned Central SASAC, could result in low-carbon ferronickel supplies being redirected away from Europe.

Although the association welcomed the revised commercial commitments presented by Anglo American and MMG as constructive progress, it emphasized that a purely contractual arrangement would not provide sufficient long-term certainty. EUROFER therefore called for a solution ensuring that supply allocation remains effective, fair, transparent and independent throughout the remaining operational life of the mines.

Axel Eggert, EUROFER director general, stated that Anglo American has been a reliable supplier to Europe's stainless steel industry and that maintaining the operations of the Brazilian mines is in the interest of all parties. However, he stressed that further measures are necessary to guarantee European producers continued access to competitive and sustainable ferronickel.

The association reiterated its support for the European Commission's efforts to secure a lasting solution that protects fair competition and Europe's long-term security of raw material supply.