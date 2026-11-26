The European Steel Association (EUROFER), the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), Glass for Europe and Tyres Europe have called for the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) to be strengthened to support European production capacity, employment and value creation.

In a joint statement dated November 25, the associations said European public funding must generate investment, growth and jobs in Europe. They urged the European Parliament and the Council to maintain ambitious objectives for the automotive value chain as they develop their positions on the proposal.

Minimum 75-80 percent Union-origin threshold sought for vehicle components

The signatories called for a minimum 75-80 percent Union-origin threshold at component level, calculated using the aggregate ex-works price of all vehicle components excluding the battery. The calculation should not be based on the ex-works price of the complete vehicle, they stated. They also requested separate requirements, increasing over time, for critical components such as tires, electric powertrains, electronic systems and automotive glazing.

For steel used in components, the associations called for origin to be determined by the country where the material was melted and poured, rather than where its last substantial transformation occurred through downstream processing. A horizontal 50 percent value-added requirement could increase compliance costs and the workload of market authorities without preventing circumvention more effectively, they warned. A product-by-product approach should apply where existing EU customs rules already work, the statement said.

Recognition of third countries as trusted partners, allowing their products to receive treatment equivalent to Union-origin goods, should be based on objective reciprocity criteria, the associations stated. Assessments should be country-specific and conducted product by product, considering effective reciprocity, economic security, security of supply and contributions to EU competitiveness. Recognition should be limited to products that genuinely meet these criteria, they added.

Public procurement should consider factors beyond price

The associations called for public procurement to move beyond price as the sole criterion. Where sufficient EU producers compete and supply is available, competition already keeps prices in check, they argued. Public buyers could therefore accept some price flexibility without paying an unjustified premium. Maintaining manufacturing capacity within the EU also preserves circular value chains operating under high environmental standards, the statement said.

Foreign direct investment should complement European industrial capacity and create lasting economic value, the associations stated. Relocating production to Europe without sufficient European value creation should not provide a means of circumventing the IAA's objectives. Stronger investment conditions should focus on manufacturing concentration and strategic dependencies, they added. The associations also cautioned that the IAA alone would not restore the European automotive industry's competitiveness. Broader measures are needed to address high energy costs, regulatory burdens, raw material access and investment conditions.